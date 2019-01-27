Six killed, over a dozen injured in bomb and gun attacks across Iraq

Shirqat police chief colonel Majeed Ghatran said two policemen died and eight others were wounded when a bomb hit a bus transporting security forces on their way to work near the town, located some 300 kilometers (190 miles) north of the capital Baghdad, on Sunday.

He added that another bomb struck a second group of officers, who were heading to the location of the first explosion, killing two and wounding three, Presstv Reported.

Moreover, Police Lieutenant Abdelkadir al-Jabbouri said unidentified gunmen fatally shot an Iraqi man and his wife in the town of Shoura, south of Mosul.

Police Captain Habib al-Shimari also said militants had attacked a security checkpoint in Diyala, injuring five security personnel.

There were no immediate claims of responsibility for Sunday’s attacks, but such assaults bear the hallmark of those carried out by Daesh Takfiri terrorists.

Former Iraqi Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi declared the end of military operations against Daesh in the Arab country on December 9, 2017.

On July 10 that year, he had formally declared victory over Daesh in Mosul, which served as the terrorists’ main urban stronghold in Iraq.

In the run-up to Mosul's liberation, Iraqi army soldiers and Hashd al-Sha’abi fighters had made sweeping gains against Daesh.

Iraqi forces took control of eastern Mosul in January 2017 after 100 days of fighting, and launched the battle in the west on February 19 that year.

Daesh began a terror campaign in Iraq in 2014, overrunning vast swathes in lightning attacks.