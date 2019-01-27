Russia holds military parade marking 75 years since Leningrad siege was lifted

Saint Petersburg staged a military parade on Sunday to mark the 75th anniversary of one of the longest and deadliest sieges in the history of warfare, the blockade of Leningrad by Nazi troops.

Over 100 contemporary and Soviet military vehicles as well as 2,500 troops marched through the square in front of the National Hermitage.

The Siege of Leningrad, which lasted for 872 days, claimed the lives of hundreds of thousands of people who died of starvation or bombardment, Presstv Reported.

The lifting of the blockade on January 27, 1944, marked a major Soviet victory in the war, along with the Battles of Moscow, Stalingrad and Kursk.