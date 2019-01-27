RSS
About Us
Links
Contact Us
Home

0700 GMT January 27, 2019

Home
Iran
Africa
Asia
Europe
International
U.S.
Middle East
Culture
Business
Health
Sport
Society
Video
News ID: 238035
Published: 0644 GMT January 27, 2019

Russia holds military parade marking 75 years since Leningrad siege was lifted

Russia holds military parade marking 75 years since Leningrad siege was lifted

Saint Petersburg staged a military parade on Sunday to mark the 75th anniversary of one of the longest and deadliest sieges in the history of warfare, the blockade of Leningrad by Nazi troops.

Over 100 contemporary and Soviet military vehicles as well as 2,500 troops marched through the square in front of the National Hermitage.

The Siege of Leningrad, which lasted for 872 days, claimed the lives of hundreds of thousands of people who died of starvation or bombardment, Presstv Reported.

The lifting of the blockade on January 27, 1944, marked a major Soviet victory in the war, along with the Battles of Moscow, Stalingrad and Kursk.

 
   
KeyWords
Russia
military
Saint Petersburg
 
Comments
Comment
Name:
Email:
Comment:
Security Key:
Captcha refresh
Latest News
Most Visited
www.iran-daily.com

All Content by IRAN DAILY is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License.
http://tarnamagostar.ir
Page Generated in 0/0637 sec