RSS
About Us
Links
Contact Us
Home

0847 GMT January 28, 2019

Home
Iran
Africa
Asia
Europe
International
U.S.
Middle East
Culture
Business
Health
Sport
Society
Video
News ID: 238038
Published: 0624 GMT January 28, 2019

S. Korea to host UNEP meeting next year

S. Korea to host UNEP meeting next year
jagranjosh.com

Asia-Pacific environment ministers will get together in South Korea next year to discuss a variety of pending environmental issues like climate change and biodiversity, the environment ministry said Monday.

"South Korea has been chosen as the venue for the fourth session of the UN Environment Program's (UNEO) Forum of Environment Ministers and Environment Authorities of Asia Pacific," the ministry said, adding the decision was made at the third session in Singapore last week, Yonhap reported.

 

The host city and specific itinerary for the 2020 meeting will be fixed within the year, the ministry said.

Some 500 government officials and civic experts are expected to take part in the event, it added.

 

   
KeyWords
S. Korea
UNEP
next year
 
Comments
Comment
Name:
Email:
Comment:
Security Key:
Captcha refresh
Latest News
Most Visited
www.iran-daily.com

All Content by IRAN DAILY is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License.
http://tarnamagostar.ir
Page Generated in 0/0939 sec