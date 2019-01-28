S. Korea to host UNEP meeting next year

Asia-Pacific environment ministers will get together in South Korea next year to discuss a variety of pending environmental issues like climate change and biodiversity, the environment ministry said Monday.

"South Korea has been chosen as the venue for the fourth session of the UN Environment Program's (UNEO) Forum of Environment Ministers and Environment Authorities of Asia Pacific," the ministry said, adding the decision was made at the third session in Singapore last week, Yonhap reported.

The host city and specific itinerary for the 2020 meeting will be fixed within the year, the ministry said.

Some 500 government officials and civic experts are expected to take part in the event, it added.