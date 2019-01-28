Zarif: Iran isolated US by sticking to nuclear deal

Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif on Monday defended Iran’s decision to stay in the 2015 nuclear deal after US President Donald Trump’s decision last May to abandon the landmark agreement.

“We believe that, from the point of view of our national interests and considering all circumstances, the best choice has been made and this choice has put the US in a complicated situation which it desperately tries to get out of,” Zarif told a Parliament session in Tehran Monday.

Following Trump’s decision to abandon the nuclear deal — known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) — the European signatories refused to follow suit and reiterated their commitment to the agreement.

In response to Trump’s threats to target all trade ties with Iran, the three European signatories — the UK, France and Germany — began working on a joint payment channel that would protect the European Union companies trading with Tehran from the US sanctions.

“The JCPOA was able to isolate America,” Zarif said.

The anti-Iran push by the US took heavier blows this month, after Russia and a host of European countries turned down Washington’s invitation to partake in an anti-Iran summit that would be held in the Polish capital of Warsaw next month.

Zarif mocked Trump’s efforts to save the faltering summit, saying he was literally “begging” for support after Iran’s response forced Washington to tone down the event’s anti-Iran agenda.

Press TV contributed to this story.