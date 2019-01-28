Project manager: SP Phase 13 begins gas condensates production

Gas condensate production and storage begun at the refinery of the onshore section of the Phase 12 of the South Pars (SP) Gas Field in the southern Iranian Bushehr Province, said the manager of the phase’s development project.

Sasan Arabi announced that the operations started after the first offshore platform of the phase began production and the value chain in the phase was gradually completed, Shana reported.

Prior to that, construction of the refinery’s gas condensate stabilizing units and storage depots was completed.

Gas condensates are among the valuable byproducts of sour gas.

Arabi said production of gas condensates in the phase is an important step toward producing value-added products through downstream industries.

Once the four offshore platforms of the Phase 13 are fully operational, sending gas to the refinery, the phase’s gas condensate output will amount to 75,000 barrels per day.

A few days ago, the ethane produced in the refinery of the Phase 13 was supplied sustainably for the first time to SP petrochemical complexes.

The development of the Phase 13 is aimed at extracting 56 million cubic meters of sour gas per day from the South Pars Gas Field – jointly shared between Iran and Qatar – as well as daily production of 75,000 barrels of gas condensates and 400 tons of sulfur. Once the phase is fully developed, it will produce 1.05 million tons of liquid gas (propane and butane) as well as one million tons of ethane.