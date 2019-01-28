Sustainable Cities Conference kicks off in central Iran

The Sustainable Cities Conference and the 19th Energy Globe World Award started work in the city of Yazd, central Iran on Monday.

A sum of 70 foreign guests from 25 countries, including Austria, Slovakia, Germany, Finland, Norway, the UK, Spain, Denmark, Sweden, the Czech Republic, Nepal, Australia, Singapore, attended the conference, IRNA reported,

Mayors and members of city councils together with a number of experts took part in the conference.

The conference provides a platform for exchange of experiences and research results in all areas of sustainable cities.

The Energy Globe World Award is the largest and most credible event in sustainability which is held annually with the participation of 182 countries.

The main objective of the event is introducing and praising the best sustainable projects in 5 categories “Air, Water, Earth, Fire and Youth”.