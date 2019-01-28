Iran to open new refinery closer to high seas

Iran began the construction of a large petrochemical refinery complex in Jask Port on the coast of the Gulf of Oman, cutting the distance between the high seas and its petrochemical terminals by around 600 kilometers.

Projects Manager of the National Petrochemical Company (NPC) Ali Mohammad Bosaqzadeh said that the operation to construct the mega refinery complex has officially started, reported Fars News Agency.

By developing Jask port located in the coast of the Arabian Sea, Islamic Republic of Iran will strengthen its operation in energy market significantly, in addition to reducing its dependency on the Strait of Hormuz, he reiterated.

The distance between Jask Port and the world market is less than one thousand kilometers as compared to Assaluyeh, which plays an important role in reducing exports costs to a great extent, the project manager observed.

Accordingly, construction of a large oil terminal in Jask and also the launch of a petrochemical refinery was top on the agenda in this area.

Considering the existence of crude oil feed in this complex, gasoline, gas oil, plane fuel, sulfur and also products such as butadiene, polyethylene and propylene products, mono-ethylene glycol and several petrochemical products are manufactured in this petrochemical unit.

On January 8, the third phase of Iran’s Persian Gulf Star Refinery was inaugurated in the Southern city of Bandar Abbas, increasing millions of liters to the refinery’s gasoline output.