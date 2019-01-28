Iran to provide engineering services for dam construction in Tanzania

An Iranian firm will provide engineering consultancy services for the construction of a major dam on the Rufiji River in Tanzania, where the $3 billion project is expected to create the largest reservoir in East Africa and double the electricity supply of the country.

An engineering consulting company in Iran won an international tender to help construct a dam and a hydroelectric power plant in Tanzania.

According to Energy Ministry news portal, Mahab Ghodss, a leading engineering consultancy company, will provide consulting services for the Egyptian contractor of the project, El Sewedy Electric Company, Fars News Agency reported.

The Iranian firm won the bid in a tough competition with foreign rivals like Italy's Electroconsult and Australia's professional services engineering company, SMEC.

Former Iranian Energy Minister Hamid Chitchian said in 2015 that Iran is now known as a major dam constructor in the world and is running large projects abroad.

"Today our industrialists are working in different countries and they are in charge of major (industrial) projects," Chitchian said, addressing an opening ceremony held for Ivshan reservoir dam in the city of Khorramabad, western Iran.

He underlined that the world's biggest dam projects were implemented by Iranian engineers then.