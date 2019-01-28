Iran animation ‘Blows with the Wind’ to be screened in US filmfest

Iranian animation 'Blows with the Wind' will be screened at Life, The Universe, & Everything (LTUE) film festival in the US.

Directed by Hazhir As’adi, the short animation has succeeded to experience its 150th attendance in the domestic and international festivals, en.ifilmtv.com reported.

'Blows with the Wind' is the story of a scarecrow that faces some unpleasant events. The scarecrow becomes human and breaks away from those situations. On the way, he meets two other scarecrows whose conditions are not better than that of him. Thus he is on the horns of a dilemma and must make a tough decision.

LTUE is a three-day academic meeting on all aspects of science fiction and fantasy.

The festival is held on February 14-16.

The festival consists of different panels, presentations, and papers on writing, art, literature, film, gaming and provides the chance to learn about life and the universe.