RSS
About Us
Links
Contact Us
Home

1003 GMT January 28, 2019

Home
Iran
Africa
Asia
Europe
International
U.S.
Middle East
Culture
Business
Health
Sport
Society
Video
News ID: 238068
Published: 0430 GMT January 28, 2019

Iran animation ‘Blows with the Wind’ to be screened in US filmfest

Iran animation ‘Blows with the Wind’ to be screened in US filmfest

Iranian animation 'Blows with the Wind' will be screened at Life, The Universe, & Everything (LTUE) film festival in the US.

Directed by Hazhir As’adi, the short animation has succeeded to experience its 150th attendance in the domestic and international festivals, en.ifilmtv.com reported.

'Blows with the Wind' is the story of a scarecrow that faces some unpleasant events. The scarecrow becomes human and breaks away from those situations. On the way, he meets two other scarecrows whose conditions are not better than that of him. Thus he is on the horns of a dilemma and must make a tough decision.

LTUE is a three-day academic meeting on all aspects of science fiction and fantasy.

The festival is held on February 14-16.

The festival consists of different panels, presentations, and papers on writing, art, literature, film, gaming and provides the chance to learn about life and the universe.

 

 

   
KeyWords
IranDaily
Iran animation
‘Blows with the Wind’
US filmfest
 
Comments
Comment
Name:
Email:
Comment:
Security Key:
Captcha refresh
Latest News
Most Visited
www.iran-daily.com

All Content by IRAN DAILY is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License.
http://tarnamagostar.ir
Page Generated in 0/0500 sec