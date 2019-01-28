Fajr festival to screen five children movies

Side event of the 37th Fajr Film Festival (FFF) is scheduled to screen five kid flicks by Iranian filmmakers.

The Farabi Cinema Foundation announced that it will screen five children movies at a sideline program titled ‘Simorgh and Butterflies’ during the 37th FFF, ifilmtv.com reported.

‘Stammer’ by Mohammad-Reza Haji-Gholami, ‘Knockout’ by Gholam-Reza Ramezani, and the award-winning animation ‘The Last Fiction’ by Ashkan Rahgozar are in the lineup.

‘Simorgh and Butterflies’ will also screen ‘Pastarioni’ by Soheyl Movaffaq and ‘Benjamin’ by Mohsen Enayati.

This edition of the program, slated for February 2 to 6, has been organized for the second time to support children’s films.

Established in 1982, the FFF is an event that celebrates cultural exchange, displays creative achievements of highly acclaimed cineastes and pays tribute to local and international films.

Since its establishment, the festival has played a vital role in the development of the Iranian Cinema.

The 37th FFF is slated for January 30-February 11, 2019, in Tehran and several other Iranian cities.

Video Library

The festival announced deadline to register films for Video Library section.

The filmmakers can register their films' information in the database of the second edition of Video Library.

Video Library was launched during the 36th Fajr Film Festival and the secretariat of the event decided to expand the section, due to receiving positive feedback.

Secretary of the 37th festival Ebrahim Daroughezadeh attended a press conference on Monday, at Mellat Cinematic Complex packed with media representatives and journalists.