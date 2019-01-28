RSS
Published: 0435 GMT January 28, 2019

National conference on Persian language teaching to be held in Tehran

A national conference on Persian Language will kick off in Tehran on Wednesday.

The Third National Conference on Persian Language Teaching will be held in Tehran’s Tarbiat Modares University, IRNA reported.

The two-day event is organized by the Scientific Society of Persian Language and Literature and the Humanities Faculty of the university.

The main topics to be discussed during the upcoming event include language planning, producing content and educational sources, testing, language teaching theories, Persian language teaching skills and interdisciplinary courses.

Specialized meetings and educational workshops will be held on the sidelines of the event.

 

   
