Zarif: UAE strategic mistakes made ties ‘unacceptable’

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said ties with the UAE have drifted into an “unacceptable” lane due to the strategic mistakes the Arab country’s leaders have made over the past years.

“The UAE government, despite maintaining vast economic ties with Iran, has entered an unacceptable confrontational phase in its relations with the Islamic Republic due to the political and strategic mistakes of its leaders,” Zarif told a Parliament session in Tehran Monday, Press TV reported.

In November 2018, an Emirati official said his country was fully complying with the US sanctions imposed the same month on the Islamic Republic. Even before that, the UAE had taken a tougher line in accordance with Saudi Arabia’s hawkish policies on Iran.

Washington’s sanctions targeted Iran’s shipping sector as well as its banks and national airline, a decision that complicated Iranian oil tankers’ port calls in the UAE’s Fujairah port for fueling.

In response, Iran said it would start bunkering operations at a newly-built ship fueling terminal on the Persian Gulf island of Qeshm, which would reduce costs by as much as $5-7 per ton.

Zarif said Iran was taking the necessary diplomatic measures to ensure Abu Dhabi would no longer violate the rights of Iranian traders working in the country.

At the same time, he said, Tehran was laying the required financial groundwork in other countries in the Persian Gulf region to replace the UAE and persuade its economic interests through those nations instead.

“That means countries that have better relations with Iran and maintain a more realistic view of regional developments,” Zarif stated.

Trade between the two sides has been dwindling, falling to $17 billion in 2017 from a peak of $20 billion in 2013.