Iran’s deputy FM on European tour

Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi embarked on a three-nation tour of European nations.

Araqchi left Tehran on Monday morning to visit Austria, Slovakia and Bulgaria. He is going to hold political consultations with the officials of the three European states, IRNA reported.

Apart from meetings with his counterparts, Araqchi is going to hold talks with the foreign ministers of the three EU members on various topics, including bilateral, regional and international issues.

The Iranian deputy minister is also scheduled to hold a meeting with Director General of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Yukiya Amano in Vienna for talks about the latest status of cooperation between Tehran and the UN nuclear agency within the framework of the 2015 nuclear deal, known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA).

Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Bahram Qassemi rejected any relations between Araqchi's tour to Europe and the implementation of a financial mechanism proposed by Europe to facilitate trade with Iran.

Qassemi said that Araqchi's trip is within the framework of consultations with three European countries and also with IAEA.