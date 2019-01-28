RSS
About Us
Links
Contact Us
Home

1003 GMT January 28, 2019

Home
Iran
Africa
Asia
Europe
International
U.S.
Middle East
Culture
Business
Health
Sport
Society
Video
News ID: 238072
Published: 0439 GMT January 28, 2019

Iran’s deputy FM on European tour

Iran’s deputy FM on European tour
TASNIM NEWS AGENCY

Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi embarked on a three-nation tour of European nations.

Araqchi left Tehran on Monday morning to visit Austria, Slovakia and Bulgaria. He is going to hold political consultations with the officials of the three European states, IRNA reported.

Apart from meetings with his counterparts, Araqchi is going to hold talks with the foreign ministers of the three EU members on various topics, including bilateral, regional and international issues.

The Iranian deputy minister is also scheduled to hold a meeting with Director General of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Yukiya Amano in Vienna for talks about the latest status of cooperation between Tehran and the UN nuclear agency within the framework of the 2015 nuclear deal, known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA).

Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Bahram Qassemi rejected any relations between Araqchi's tour to Europe and the implementation of a financial mechanism proposed by Europe to facilitate trade with Iran.

Qassemi said that Araqchi's trip is within the framework of consultations with three European countries and also with IAEA.

 

 

 

   
KeyWords
Iran
Araqchi
Europe
tour
Iran Daily
 
Related News :
Comments
Comment
Name:
Email:
Comment:
Security Key:
Captcha refresh
Latest News
Most Visited
www.iran-daily.com

All Content by IRAN DAILY is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License.
http://tarnamagostar.ir
Page Generated in 0/3234 sec