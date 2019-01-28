Chief: IRNA, people’s platform to expressively voice demands

National Desk

Although Iran’s Islamic Republic News Agency (IRNA) is a national and state media, it serves as a platform from which people can expressively voice their demands, said the news agency’s managing director.

Given this responsibility, IRNA reflects people’s expectations from Iranian officials at different levels, added Seyyed Zia Hashemi speaking in a meeting with Governor General of Sistan-Baluchestan Province – southeast Iran – Ahmadali Mouhebati.

He stressed that governor generals are also required to reflect people’s demands in each province, adding IRNA not only voices people’s demands, but also those of the country’s officials and helps them discharge their responsibilities.

Commenting on his recent trip to Sistan-Baluchestan and visiting a number of economic projects in the province, Hashemi lauded the good infrastructure laid there.

He said the province has also achieved an appropriate status in fisheries.

Hashemi also called on Iranian officials to help resolve problems the province is beset with.

Speaking at the same meeting, Mouhebati called on Iranian officials to take the necessary measures to help improve a large number of the development indices of Sistan-Baluchestan Province.

Describing Sistan-Baluchestan as Iran’s most strategic province, he said the province’s advantages belong to the entire country.