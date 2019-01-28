Iran stunned by Japan at Asian Cup semis

Japan’s Yuya Osako (C) scores his team’s first goal against Iran at the AFC Asian Cup semifinals in Al Ain, the UAE, on January 28, 2019. the-afc.com

Yuya Osako returned to Japan’s starting lineup to score a second half brace and seal the Samurai Blue’s spot in the final of the AFC Asian Cup UAE 2019 as Hajime Moriyasu’s side defeated Iran 3-0 at Al Ain’s Hazza bin Zayed Stadium on Monday.

Osako, who was included from the start for the first time since sustaining a hip injury in Japan’s opening game, put the four-time champion in front 11 minutes after the interval before doubling his side’s lead midway through the half from the penalty spot, the-afc.com reported.

The Werder Bremen striker’s double – and Genki Haraguchi’s late third – sent his nation into its fifth Asian Cup final since 1992 and it will face the winner of the semifinal between the UAE and Qatar in the decider on Friday.