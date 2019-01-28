Lavrov: Iran, Russia, Turkey to meet on Syria in February

The Russian, Turkish and Iranian presidents are scheduled to meet on Syria in February, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said Monday.

"An agreement has been preliminarily reached and there is a basic understanding of holding the next summit next month," Lavrov said at a joint press conference with his Kazakh counterpart Beibut Atamkulov, TASS reported.

He did not provide more details, saying that the ministry will make an announcement in due time. Russian presidential aide Yuri Ushakov revealed earlier this month that the summit will be held in Russia.

The previous Astana trio summit was held in Tehran on September 7, 2018. The new top-level meeting is expected to be held in Russia.

Lavrov also said US participation in the meeting on Syria in Astana would be useful, Sputnik reported.

"As you know, we regularly invited representatives of the United States to such meetings as observers. They initially took part, then they decided to leave these invitations unanswered. Although I am sure that [US participation] would certainly be useful," the foreign minister told reporters.

Commenting on the presence of Jabhat al-Nusra terrorist group in Syria's province of Idlib, Lavrov said that it violated the Russian-Turkish agreement on security in the region.

"A terrorist nest that is still in Idlib is a fact, and our Syrian colleagues have confirmed their readiness to eliminate this terrorist hotspot. We are ready to continue acting as set out in the Russian-Turkish agreement on Idlib, including the establishment of a demilitarized zone around the security zone. But the fact that Nusra and its reincarnation, Tahrir al-Sham, have, in fact, taken over a large portion of the territory there, of course, does not correspond to the agreements that were reached on the security issues of Idlib," Lavrov told reporters after talks with his Kazakh counterpart.

The Russian foreign minister added that Turkey was working with the Russian military to try and resolve the matter.