Analyst: Cooperation with EU beyond SPV to grant Iran more concessions

Iran’s cooperation with the EU beyond the special purpose vehicle (SPV) could grant Iran further concessions.

Ali Khorram, an international affairs expert who made the remarks in an interview with ISNA reiterated, “The more Iran works with Europe, the more concessions it can get from the bloc.”

The EU member states are determined to launch the SPV, said Khorram, justifying mechanism has “many benefits for Europe.”

He said the SPV could replace the Belgium-based SWIFT financial messaging service and help Iran stay in the 2015 nuclear deal, formally known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), after the US withdrawal.

“The Europeans want to keep Iran in the JCPOA and the SPV could help them achieve this goal,” he said.

“The SPV could contain Iran’s (retaliatory actions) against the US,” he mentioned.

Progress has been slow in developing the SPV, a key element of the EU efforts to prevent Iran from quitting the nuclear deal. The US pulled out of the deal in May and has since reimposed sanctions.

The EU, led by France, Germany and the UK, has struggled to find a government willing to host the vehicle, which risks drawing criticism from the US administration. Still, EU foreign policy chief Federica Mogherini said in December that the SPV would be established by the start of 2019.

Khorram, a former Iranian diplomat and ex-representative to the UN office in Geneva, opined that the SPV launch would also persuade Iran that the European countries would keep their word and provide the necessary mechanisms for the implementation of the deal they have struck.

A test for EU

Khorram noted the SPV would also be a test for Europeans to see how much sway they could have over the “US hegemony and dollar penetration.”

US officials have warned that European banks and firms who engage in the SPV will be at risk of reimposed US sanctions.

US Special Envoy for Iran Brian Hook said in November that European banks and European companies know that we will vigorously enforce sanctions against Iran, adding, “Any major European company will always choose the American market over the Iranian market.”

Khorram said, “The US is angry at the EU efforts to implement the SPV and would do its best to find a solution to stand against (the EU efforts).”

The analyst is convinced that the European countries have made up their mind and are taking steps to implement (the SPV).

Pointing to the possible post-SPV problems, Khorram, however, assured, “There will be problems and we should not think that everything is done and fully executed.”

He said Iran needs to take the EU concerns into consideration and try to expand its cooperation with the bloc.

“The initiative is like a new-born baby that needs care so that it can grow,” he concluded.