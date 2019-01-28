Most Americans give poor marks to Trump: Poll

Two years into Trump’s presidency and after a month-plus partial government shutdown, a wide deficit of confidence marks public views of the president and the government in Washington, the ABC News/Washington Post poll released Monday found.

Only 35 percent express confidence in the Republican president to make the right decisions for the country’s future; 64 percent don’t trust him in this central task, according to the survey, Presstv Reported.

But it’s no better for the Democrats in Congress. Just 34 percent have confidence in the opposition party, while 65 percent lack trust. For Republicans in Congress it was 30-69 percent.

US House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi, the highest ranking Democrat in Congress, has 30-62 percent confidence deficit.

However, Trump leads in negative intensity. Nearly half of Americans -- 48 percent -- say they have no confidence “at all” in the president compared with 37 percent who say that about Pelosi.

Thirty percent have no confidence in Republican lawmakers in Congress versus 29 percent for the Democrats.

Trump’s disapproval extend to his personal ratings as well. Only 32 percent see him favorably as a person (59 percent unfavorably), a scant 2 points from Bill Clinton’s record low favorability at the height of the sex scandal that led to his impeachment.

An ABC News/Washington Post poll released Friday showed Trump’s overall job approval rating was at 37 percent, the lowest on record for any president after two years in office in polls back 72 years.

An NBC News/Wall Street Journal poll released Sunday shows that a mere 28 percent of Americans think their nation is moving in the wrong direction under Trump, while 63 percent thought their country needed to change course.

In response to how they felt about the state of the US, 68 percent of the respondents reacted negatively, using such words as “disaster,” “divided” and “downhill.”