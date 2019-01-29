Ofcom: Facebook's popularity dips with UK children

Facebook's popularity among children fell during 2018, according to the UK’s media regulator Ofcom.

It has published its annual report looking at the types of services and devices children in the UK are using, BBC reported.

Its report suggests 72 percent of 12- to 15-year-olds with a social media account use Facebook, down from 74 percent in 2017.

But Instagram, which is owned by Facebook, gained popularity. In 2018, 23 percent named it as their main social network, up from 14 percent in 2017.

Facebook was named as the ‘main’ social network by 31 percent of 12- to 15-year-olds, down from 40 percent in 2017.

WhatsApp, which is also owned by Facebook, and rival Snapchat also saw increased use among 12- to 15-year-olds.

Although most social networks do not allow children under 13 to register for an account, the report found 18 percent of eight- to 11-year-olds had a profile of their own.

Less than a third of parents who knew their child had a social media profile could correctly state the minimum age limit of the social networks.

Teenagers were also aware of the pressures of social media, with 78 percent saying they felt there was pressure to ‘look popular’.

Changing habits

Ofcom's annual report is compiled by analyzing the media use of about 2,000 three- to 15-year-olds across the UK.

Its latest research suggests 94 percent still use a television set, although they tend to spend less time using it to watch TV programs.

Time spent online was broadly the same as in 2017, although average TV viewing fell by eight minutes a day.

For the first time, children were asked whether they used subscription streaming services such as Amazon Prime Video, Netflix and Now TV.

Among 12- to 15-year-olds, 58 percent watched programs on subscription services.

Parents were also asked questions about their children's media habits. Just over half of parents felt the benefits of the Internet outweighed the risks.