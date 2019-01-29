RSS
About Us
Links
Contact Us
Home

1002 GMT January 29, 2019

Home
Iran
Africa
Asia
Europe
International
U.S.
Middle East
Culture
Business
Health
Sport
Society
Video
News ID: 238098
Published: 0957 GMT January 29, 2019

ANU applies space tech to predict future droughts and bushfires

ANU applies space tech to predict future droughts and bushfires
zdnet.com

Large swathes of Australia have been in drought for several years, continually resulting in difficult farming conditions and increasing instances of bushfires across the country.

To better deal with Australia's dry climate, the Australian National University (ANU) has developed a new method of predicting droughts and bushfires using space technology, zdnet.com reported.

Researchers from ANU combined data from multiple satellites with a computer model that simulates the water cycle and plant growth, resulting in a detailed picture of the water distribution below the surface and the likely impacts it will have on vegetation months later.

The satellites used, titled ‘GRACE Follow-On’, were developed by ANU, NASA, and the German Research Center for Geosciences. The satellites demonstrated a world-first capability of being able to measure changes in total water storage anywhere on Earth, according to Paul Tregoning from the ANU Research School of Earth Sciences.

"Combined with measurements of surface water and top soil moisture from other satellites, this provides the ability to know how much water is available at different depths below the soil," he said.

The launch of the ‘GRACE Follow-On’ satellites in May, 2018 had followed the initial GRACE satellite mission in 2002, which took detailed measurements of Earth's gravitational field anomalies to show how mass is distributed around the planet and how it varies over time

Siyuan Tian of ANU's Research of School of Earth Sciences explained that the satellites can detect variations in water availability that affect the growth and condition of grazing land, dryland crops and forests — factors that determine increased fire risk and farming issues several months down the track.

"This new approach — by looking down from space and underground — opens up possibilities to prepare for drought with greater certainty. It will increase the amount of time available to manage the dire impacts of drought, such as bushfires and livestock losses," ANU said.

To better predict future bushfires, the drought forecasts created from the new space technology will be combined with the ANU-based Australian Flammability Monitoring System's satellite maps of vegetation flammability.

ANU in October also launched a new innovation institute, ‘InSpace’, which serves as a bridge between academia and industry, and is designed to drive co-investment between industry and government partners in space-related projects.

"The new institute will be the front door to space activities and capabilities across the university, including technology R&D, science missions, space test facilities, commercial space law and business and finance initiatives relating to space," Schmidt said at the time.

 

 

 

   
KeyWords
ANU
applies
space
tech
predict
future droughts and bushfires
IranDaily
 
Resource: zdnet.com
Related News :
Comments
Comment
Name:
Email:
Comment:
Security Key:
Captcha refresh
Latest News
Most Visited
www.iran-daily.com

All Content by IRAN DAILY is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License.
http://tarnamagostar.ir
Page Generated in 0/0552 sec