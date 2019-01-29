Fast food giants under fire on climate and water usage

A coalition of investors is calling on McDonalds, KFC, and other fast food suppliers to take swift action on climate change.

The group, with around $6.5 trillion under management, want the chains to cut carbon and water risks in their dairy and meat suppliers, BBC wrote.

Animal agriculture, they argue, is one of the highest emitting sectors without a low CO2 plan.

They're calling for public, time limited targets for reducing impacts.

The investors group have targeted some of the largest companies in the global fast food sector that's said to be worth $570 billion.

These include the owners of McDonalds, Domino's Pizza, Burger King, Chipotle Mexican Grill, Wendy's, Pizza Hut and KFC.

More than 80 investors have signed a letter to the fast food giants asking them to ‘enact meaningful policies and targets’ to reduce the carbon footprint of their meat and dairy supply chains.

They are concerned by an analysis of the meat and dairy producers that supply the fast food giants.

Agricultural emissions including those from meat and dairy are on track to contribute around 70 percent of the total allowable greenhouse gas emissions by 2050 that would the keep rise in the world's temperature under 2°C this century.

The livestock sector is also estimated to use approximately 10 percent of annual global water flows.

In their letter, they are calling on the chains to put in place clear requirements for suppliers of animal proteins to report and reduce their greenhouse gases and their freshwater impacts.

They want the companies to publish quantitative, time bound targets for reductions and commit to publicly disclose the progress on these targets.

The investors say they are calling for these steps to help these fast food companies minimize their future risks.

"When it comes to evaluating market risk, rising global temperatures and intensifying competition for water access are increasingly material factors for investors," said Eugenie Mathieu, from Aviva Investors, one of the signatories.

"This is especially the case in the meat and dairy sector. From field to fork, investors want to understand which food companies are monitoring and minimizing the long-term environmental risks in their supply chain. This engagement sends a clear message to the fast food sector that investors expect them to deliver sustainable supply chains."

The companies behind the letter are calling for meaningful action by March.