0416 GMT January 29, 2019

News ID: 238113
Published: 0328 GMT January 29, 2019

Heavy rain causes floods in Khuzestan’s villages

Heavy rain causes floods in Khuzestan’s villages
TASNIM NEWS AGENCY

National Desk

Heavy rain has caused floods in several villages of the southwestern province of Khuzestan, displacing many people in the region.

Due to heavy rains in the past few days and subsequently discharging water from two dams, the rivers across the province overflowed, leading to heavy floods in several villages in the province. 

Head of Khuzestan’s Red Crescent Society Ali Khodadadi said on Tuesday that several flood-stricken people have been transferred to safe places. 

 

 

He also said that the organization has distributed food packages among the people in several villages and managed to save four stranded people in a district in Dezful city.

Iran’s Army have also sent forces to the flood-hit areas to help people.

President Hassan Rouhani on Tuesday ordered the interior minister to use all facilities of the province to help the people in the areas affected by floods.

 

 

 

 

 

   
