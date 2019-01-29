New inscription found in ancient Naqsh-e Rustam site

A researcher in ancient Iranian culture and languages announced that a new and trilingual inscription, which has remained out of view so far, had been discovered in the ancient site of Naqsh-e Rustam pointing to its anonymous Achaemenid character.

Mojtaba Doroudi said on Tuesday that the inscription was located on the hillside around the tomb of King Darius in Naqsh-e Rustam, and it has remained obscured since it was covered by sediments for the past two thousand years, IRNA wrote.

The discoverer of the ancient inscription highlighted, "The discovery is a historical achievent in the past half a century in the field of linguistics, Iranology and history."

The researcher recalled, "Naqsh-e Rustam's inscriptions were discovered and deciphered by Schmidt about 70 to 80 years ago."

He continued, "The inscription has not been seen so far and I saw it when I was taking pictures of the area.

"The text of this inscription is about one of the high-ranking figures of the Achaemenid court and ancient Persia, which has not been mentioned in history," said Davoudi.

Naqsh-e Rustam is an ancient necropolis located about 12 kilometers northwest of Persepolis, in Fars Province.