0415 GMT January 29, 2019

News ID: 238118
Published: 0400 GMT January 29, 2019

Thousands flee Nigerian city into Cameroon fearing terrorist attack – UNHCR

AUDU MARTE/AFP

Around 30,000 people fled into Cameroon at the weekend from the Nigerian city of Rann, fearing an attack by Boko Haram terrorists, the UN refugee agency said on Tuesday.

The UN High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) spokesman Babar Baloch told a regular UN briefing in Geneva that the exodus followed the departure of Cameroonian forces who had moved to secure the city, following an attack by Boko Haram on Rann on Jan. 14, Reuters reported.

“Because Cameroon is part of the Multinational Joint Task Force, their military went in to secure Rann. So it was ... peaceful (for a while) but as far as we understand now, that Multinational Task Force has left,” Baloch said.

Refugees reported that Boko Haram had vowed to return to the city, which originally had an estimated population of about 80,000, he said.

“So all the population seems to be panicking and they are on the run as a preemptive measure to save their lives,” Baloch said. “This is quite worrying and alarming.”

Immediately after the Jan. 14 attack, 9,000 people fled into Cameroon but they were refused asylum and sent back to Nigeria by Cameroonian authorities.

It was not clear how many people were left in Rann, Baloch said.

 

   
