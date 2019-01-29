RSS
0417 GMT January 29, 2019

Published: 0405 GMT January 29, 2019

Top General: Enemies aware of Iran’s crushing response to invasion

Top General: Enemies aware of Iran’s crushing response to invasion
MEHR NEWS AGENCY

Chief of Staff of the Iranian Armed Forces said the enemies know well that they would receive a devastating response from Iran in case of military action against the country.

“The enemy is aware that if it intends to launch an invasion and aggression, it will get a crushing response,” Major General Mohammad Hossein Baqeri said in comments at a cultural ceremony in the city of Tabriz on Tuesday, Tasnim News Agency reported.

Describing Iran as a regional and international power that behaves justly, the commander said the Islamic Republic’s help for the other nations in the fight against terrorism is a source of pride for Iran.

Deriding the US humiliation in the region, Major General Baqeri noted, “Today, Iraq has become a safe country and its leadership is looking for a way to drive out the US. Also in Syria, where they (enemies) once competed to topple (Syrian President Bashar) al-Assad, they are now queueing up to reopen” their embassies.

In comments in April 2018, Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei said the US is aware of the crushing response it will have to face in case of taking military action against Iran.

The era of hit and run is now over, and the US knows that if it gets entangled in military action against Iran, it will receive much harsher blows, Ayatollah Khamenei underlined.

The US is seeking a way to evade the costs of standing against Iran and place them on regional countries, the Leader noted, reminding certain regional countries that if they confront Iran, “they will definitely suffer blows and defeat.”

 

   
