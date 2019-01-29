RSS
About Us
Links
Contact Us
Home

0415 GMT January 29, 2019

Home
Iran
Africa
Asia
Europe
International
U.S.
Middle East
Culture
Business
Health
Sport
Society
Video
News ID: 238121
Published: 0408 GMT January 29, 2019

Iran, Pakistan to discuss FTA next month

Iran, Pakistan to discuss FTA next month

Iran and Pakistan will hold further talks on free trade agreement (FTA) in the second week of February focusing on finding out ways to resolve banking channel issues.

Daily Business Recorder citing informed sources said in November 2018 that Trade Negotiation Committee (NTC) comprising officials from both countries met in Tehran for two days to finalize the draft Pakistan-Iran FTA as Iran showed interest in trade ties after the visit of Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa.

Pakistan asked Iran to sign mutual recognition agreement (MRA) aimed at making it mandatory both for Pakistan and Iran to accept each other's standards.

In order to expedite early finalization of the drafts of FTA, MRA issues and customs cooperation, the two sides have already agreed that the relevant sub-committees' members will negotiate on concluding MRAs texts simultaneously with TNC negotiations.

"Both countries have decided to carry out further deliberations in order to complete all Annexes of the FTA agreement which will complete the technical process of final FTA for consequential approval by respective governments," the sources added.

The two parties would also review recent bilateral trade statistics and reaffirm the necessity of formal exchange of trade statistics by their customs authorities regularly in the format which has already been determined.

The sources further stated that during the meeting in November 2018, TNC discussed and negotiated on the FTA draft in goods in a positive manner and in a friendly atmosphere and reviewed it article by article.

An official told the Business Recorder that Pakistan would extend full cooperation to Iran to further deepen trade ties and finalization of different clauses of the FTA.

   
KeyWords
Iran
Pakistan
FTA
 
Related News :
Comments
Comment
Name:
Email:
Comment:
Security Key:
Captcha refresh
Latest News
Most Visited
www.iran-daily.com

All Content by IRAN DAILY is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License.
http://tarnamagostar.ir
Page Generated in 0/1325 sec