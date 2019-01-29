RSS
Published: 0408 GMT January 29, 2019

Palestinian government 'submits resignation' to Abbas

Palestinian government 'submits resignation' to Abbas
Hazem Bader/AFP via Getty Images
Rami Hamdallah

The Palestinian government officially submitted its resignation to President Mahmoud Abbas Tuesday, a statement said, though it will remain in place while a new administration is formed.

"The government of Prime Minister Rami Hamdallah submitted on Tuesday its resignation to President Mahmoud Abbas," Wafa, also known as the Palestine News Agency said in English following a cabinet meeting, AFP reported.

The government "will continue to serve our people wherever they are and shoulder all its responsibilities until a new government is formed," it added.

Hamdallah had offered to resign Monday, after the central committee of the president’s Fatah party recommended the formation of a new government that would comprise members of the Palestine Liberation Organization (PLO).

The Palestinian resistance movement Hamas, which runs the Gaza Strip, is not part of the PLO.

Hamas condemned the government's resignation, saying Abbas was seeking to establish a "separatist government" to serve his interests.

 

   
