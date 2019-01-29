Kermanshah 10-month exports exceeded $2b

Iran's western province of Kermanshah exported 4.783 million tons of goods valued at $2.376 billion in the 10 months from March 21, 2018-January 20, 2019.

Announcing this, Director General of Kermanshah Customs Administration Khalil Heidari further said that the figure indicates a 50-percent and 36-percent growth in terms of value and tonnage, respectively, compared to the figures for the same period of the previous year, reported Fars News Agency.

The official added just like the past months, Parvizkhan, Khosravi and Paveh border crossings were the province's main channels of transit through which some 3.24 million tons of goods worth $1.371 billion were exported.

Transit via the three border crossings has gained momentum in recentt months. The figures on the transit of goods via Parvizkhan, Khosravi and Paveh border crossings indicate a 85-percent and 58-percent hike in terms of value and volume year-on-year.

Producers in Kermanshah offer their products in 36 foreign markets with Iraq ranking top on the list.

The province's main export items are detergents, evaporative products, home appliances, tomato, tile, plastic bags, coolers and potato.

Earlier on January 8, Head of Iran's Tea Organization Habib Jahansaz said that tea exports reached 13,000 tons of tea worth $17 million in the nine months to December 21, 2018.

Also on December 23, Jahansaz said that tea exports from Iran in the eight month to November 21, 2018 amounted to 12,571 tons valued at $18 million, marking a 40-percent rise in value and 51 percent in tonnage in a year-on-year comparison.

Referring to 'the favorable position of Iranian tea' in global markets, the official said the agricultural product is currently shipped to 34 European and Asian countries.