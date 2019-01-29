Minister defends Iran-EEU free trade zone deal

Iran's Energy Minister Reza Ardakanian defended the agreement to establish a free trade zone between Iran and the Eurasian states, and called on the Parliament to pass the bill at the earliest.

"The Eurasian Economic Union (EEU) is a single market of 190 million people and the most important and active economic union. The GDP of its member states is $4,000 billion. Russia alone has imported goods valued at $250 billion," said Ardakanian, reported Trend News Agency.

A temporary agreement was reached on the formation of a free trade zone with Iran at a summit of Eurasian Economic Union (EEU) in St. Petersburg, Russia.

"Vietnam is the only country that joined the free trade agreement with the EEU and the second country will be the Islamic Republic of Iran. It seeks to join the economic union before the next meeting of the Iran-Russia economic commission," he said.

Iran joined the free trade agreement with the EEU on April 24, 2018, following months of negotiations with Russia. In the initial phase, Iran will sell some 350 items to the bloc, while 180 items will be available in the Iranian market.

The EEU includes Russia, Kazakhstan, Belarus, Armenia and Kyrgyzstan. It is a politico-economic union of states in central and northern Eurasia.

Ardakanian noted: "Iranian goods will become more competitive and the agreement will improve employment. On the other hand, it will attract investments to the northern and southern regions of Iran that will gain tariff exemptions for imports."

He hoped that the bill will be passed by the Parliament.