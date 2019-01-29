Iran urges EU to accelerate launch of payment channel

Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister for Political Affairs Abbas Araqchi (L) meets with Austrian Minister of Foreign Affairs Karin Kneissl in Vienna, January 28, 2019. IRNA

International Desk

Iran’s deputy foreign minister on Tuesday called on the European Union to expedite the launch of a financial mechanism that would facilitate non-dollar trade with the Islamic Republic.

Abbas Araqchi, who travelled to Vienna on Monday, made the comment as he met Andreas Schieder, the chairman of the foreign policy committee of the Austrian parliament.

The future of the 2015 nuclear deal with world powers, from which the US pulled out in May and restored sanctions on Iran, was the focus of the meeting.

Araqchi warned that the collapse of the agreement would have serious consequences for the Middle East, Europe and the world.

He expressed regret that the EU has still not been able to find a way to repay payments between European companies and Iran by setting up the special purpose vehicle (SPV) that aims to circumvent US sanctions.

The senior diplomat urged the EU to heed its “historical duty” toward the nuclear agreement.

The EU has been working on the SPV to keep alive the nuclear deal since US President Donald Trump pulled out of it.

On Monday, German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas said consultations continued among his country, France, Britain, and the EU concerning the payment channel, adding it will be established soon.

Schieder assured that Austria would make its contribution, but referred to the complexity of the problem. He further underlined the importance of dialogue in easing tensions in international relations.

Araqchi also on Monday held talks with Austrian Minister of Foreign Affairs Karin Kneissl on a range of issues, including bilateral ties, European efforts to save the nuclear deal and conflicts in the Middle East.

Earlier on Monday, he met with Yukiya Amano, the director general of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA).

During the meeting, he consulted with Amano about the latest state of Tehran’s cooperation with the IAEA.

He said the Islamic Republic expected that the watchdog continues to act impartially and professionally, retaining its independence in the face of disruptive external pressure.

Amano, for his part, expressed satisfaction concerning the level of cooperation between his organization and Iran in the implementation of the nuclear deal, and hoped that the cooperation continues.

The IAEA has, so far, endorsed Iran’s commitment to the JCPOA on 13 occasions.

IRNA and Press TV contributed to this story.