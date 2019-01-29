Qatar routs host to book historic Asian Cup final berth

Qatar’s players celebrate after the victory over the UAE at the AFC Asian Cup semifinals in Mohammed bin Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi, the UAE, on January 29, 2019. the-afc.com

Qatar will play Japan in the AFC Asian Cup UAE 2019 final after Felix Sanchez’s charges beat host nation the UAE 4-0 on Tuesday in an absorbing last-four encounter at the Mohammed bin Zayed Stadium.

A stirring first-half performance – which saw Boualem Khoukhi break the deadlock and Almoez Ali notch a record-equaling eighth goal of the tournament – laid the foundation for the victory which was rubberstamped by late strikes from Hassan al-Haydos and Hamid Ismaeil as Qatar progressed with relative ease to set up Friday’s title showdown with the Japanese, the-afc.com reported.

While Qatar’s success saw the Middle Eastern side advance to its first-ever AFC Asian Cup final, it left the UAE to rue what could have been as it failed to emulate its run to the final in 1996.