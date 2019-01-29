RSS
About Us
Links
Contact Us
Home

0931 GMT January 29, 2019

Home
Iran
Africa
Asia
Europe
International
U.S.
Middle East
Culture
Business
Health
Sport
Society
Video
News ID: 238135
Published: 0426 GMT January 29, 2019

Qatar routs host to book historic Asian Cup final berth

Qatar routs host to book historic Asian Cup final berth
Qatar’s players celebrate after the victory over the UAE at the AFC Asian Cup semifinals in Mohammed bin Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi, the UAE, on January 29, 2019.
the-afc.com

Qatar will play Japan in the AFC Asian Cup UAE 2019 final after Felix Sanchez’s charges beat host nation the UAE 4-0 on Tuesday in an absorbing last-four encounter at the Mohammed bin Zayed Stadium.

A stirring first-half performance – which saw Boualem Khoukhi break the deadlock and Almoez Ali notch a record-equaling eighth goal of the tournament – laid the foundation for the victory which was rubberstamped by late strikes from Hassan al-Haydos and Hamid Ismaeil as Qatar progressed with relative ease to set up Friday’s title showdown with the Japanese, the-afc.com reported.

While Qatar’s success saw the Middle Eastern side advance to its first-ever AFC Asian Cup final, it left the UAE to rue what could have been as it failed to emulate its run to the final in 1996.

 

 

 

 

   
KeyWords
Qatar
UAE
Asian Cup final
Japan
 
Comments
Comment
Name:
Email:
Comment:
Security Key:
Captcha refresh
Latest News
Most Visited
www.iran-daily.com

All Content by IRAN DAILY is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License.
http://tarnamagostar.ir
Page Generated in 0/0634 sec