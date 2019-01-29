China: US crackdown on Huawei unreasonable suppression

“For some time, the US has used state power to discredit and crack down on specific Chinese companies in an attempt to strangle the enterprises’ legitimate and legal operations,” the Foreign Ministry announced on Tuesday in a statement released by spokesman Geng Shuang, Presstv Reported.

“There are strong political motivations and political manipulations behind the actions,” Geng said.

The development came after the US Justice Department declared 13 counts of indictments against Huawei Technologies, its Chief Financial Officer Meng Wanzhou — who is currently out of custody on bail in Canada while awaiting an extradition hearing — and two affiliates that Washington accuses of having violated US sanctions against Iran.

Additionally, local press reports indicated that 10 US federal charges were filed against two Huawei affiliates for the alleged stealing of robot technology from the German telecommunications company T-Mobile.

Huawei rejects US charges

Huawei dismissed the US federal allegations against it on Tuesday, denying that the corporate giant was guilty of any of the violations in the wide-ranging legal indictment.

“Huawei is disappointed to learn of the charges brought against the company today,” said the tech firm in an official statement. “The Company denies that it or its subsidiary or affiliate have committed any of the asserted violations of US law set forth in each of the indictments.”

According to the statement, Huawei “is not aware of any wrongdoing by Ms Meng, and believes the US courts will ultimately reach the same conclusion.”

Beijing demands Meng’s release

Beijing also emphasized that it is “highly concerned” about the legal case brought against Huawei, demanding that the US judiciary immediately withdraw the arrest warrant against Meng.

“We strongly urge the US to stop the unreasonable suppression of Chinese companies, including Huawei, and treat Chinese enterprises objectively and fairly,” Geng’s statement added, further calling on Canada to release Meng.

Meanwhile, China and Hong Kong stocks fell on Tuesday as Washington’s broad criminal charges against Huawei undermined prospects for a Sino-US trade deal and impacted investor sentiments.

The CSI300 index fell 0.1 percent to 3,180.57 at the end of the morning session, while the Shanghai Composite Index lost 0.5 percent to 2,583.94.

A fresh round of trade talks between US officials and Chinese Vice Premier Liu is scheduled for Wednesday and Thursday.