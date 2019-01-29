Most Britons don’t feel represented by political parties amid Brexit chaos: Poll

The survey by campaign group Hope Not Hate found that the disconnect had grown to include 67 percent of people, compared to 60 percent six months ago, when Prime Minister Theresa May was negotiating a withdrawal agreement with the EU.

Most of the participants said they were “overwhelmingly bored” by the divorce process while many felt UK politicians were keeping them in the dark over the issue, Presstv Reported.

Around 62 percent believed that Brexit was fueling prejudice and division within the country and taking it “backwards”, up from 57 percent in July 2018.

The survey revealed that only 20 percent of Brits could trust the Tory government’s pledges to deliver a “good Brexit” while 66 percent of pro-Brexit voters and 75 percent of pro-EU voters said they did not trust the government.

“People are overwhelmingly bored of Brexit,” the campaign said. “But people are not choosing to switch off from the process. They know this is important. People feel bombarded with information which does not make sense, but also frustrated that had things have not been explained to them in a way that was accessible or that resonates.”

The poll also recorded an increase in public pessimism about the future as only a small proportion of the participants thought Brexit would address the causes that prompted more than 52 percent of voters back the exit in the 2016 EU referendum.

With May’s Brexit efforts in tatters after a crushing vote against her draft agreement with the EU earlier this month, 42 percent of the participants in the vote said the UK needed to delay the March 29 deadline by a few months to avoid further division and agree on the best possible option.

“A new approach is needed to avoid a lasting, damaging, split in the country. Open divisions have emerged thanks in part to the government’s handling of the situation, and there is now a huge distrust in politicians, and politics, which could be very dangerous. Meanwhile, a small but organized far right is busy behind the scenes trying to weaponize Brexit divisions,” Hope Not Hate’s chief executive Nick Lowles said.