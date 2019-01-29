UK police arrest racist man who harassed Muslim girls

Police said on Tuesday they were investigating the hateful behavior of the man who was spotted in a video on the internet harassing Muslim girls outside Central Foundation Girls School, in Bow, east London on Friday.

The video shows the man hurling some unprecedented abuses at the girls, saying they should be made infertile and prevented from breeding, Presstv Reported.

He follows the school children and calls them rats who should be sterilized like prisoners of the Nazi Germany.

The Metropolitan Police said it was aware of the footage and called on witnesses to come forward.

“The footage is believed to have been captured in Tower Hamlets and shows schoolgirls, some of whom are wearing hijab head coverings,” a Met spokesperson said, adding, “A male voice can be heard on the clip providing abusive and offensive commentary.”

Tower Hamlets Mayor John Biggs and Councilor Asma Begum issued a joint statement condemning the abusive conduct against Muslims girls.

“We condemn the use of this inflammatory rhetoric. Tower Hamlets is home to people from all over the world and we are proud of our history which has been enriched by migration,” said the pair in their statement, adding that they will continue to monitor the situation.

Hate crimes against Muslims have been on rise in the UK with many women suffering abuses and harassment over their hijab.

Muslims women in cities like Manchester have been specifically targeted since a terror attack in the city in May 2017 killed 22 people.

There was a renewed surge of hate attacks against Muslim women last year when Boris Johnson, a former foreign minister, wrote a controversial commentary in the Daily Telegraph, comparing women wearing burqa to “letterboxes” and “bank robbers”.