0233 GMT January 30, 2019

News ID: 238155
Published: 0907 GMT January 30, 2019

Police raid yakuza office in Tokyo over Kabukicho shooting

KYODO

Police on Wednesday raided the Tokyo, Japan, office of a yakuza gangster group associated with a man wanted for alleged murder and violation of the fire arms control law.

Masaru Abe, 56, a member of a group under the Sumiyoshikai crime syndicate, is wanted in connection with a fatal shooting in the capital's Kabukicho entertainment district earlier this month, japantoday.com reported.

The victim, Lee Hung Jong, 65, who was found collapsed inside a karaoke establishment with three gunshot wounds on January 21, was a member of a separate group under Sumiyoshikai more than 20 years ago, and is believed to be acquainted with Abe, according to the police.

Abe is alleged to have fled from the scene on a motorcycle before getting in a van and being driven to southern Saitama Prefecture, which neighbors Tokyo.

Abe is suspected of shooting Lee from close range inside a room on the fifth floor of the karaoke establishment in Kabukicho around 6:30 p.m. on Jan 21, police said.

The area is known for hosting a number of yakuza gangsters and is also a popular commercial area among foreign visitors.

 

   
IranDaily
 
Resource: japantoday.com
