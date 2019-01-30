Hundreds of parents across Australia unaware of risks of deadly meningococcal B disease

Concerns have been raised around Australia about the potentially deadly meningococcal disease, and parents who believe their children are fully immunized despite still being vulnerable.

While vaccines are the best way to protect people against the disease, the most common strain — the B strain — is currently not part of the routine immunization program around Australia, 9news.com.au wrote.

A new survey commissioned by pharmaceutical giant GSK has found that most parents think their children are fully protected against meningococcal, when they are not.

“(Meningococcal) can kill in 10 percent of cases, 20 percent of cases are left with chronic, sequelae — that means complications,” professor Robert Booy, the medical advisor at Meningococcal Australia told 9news.

“Most parents don’t realize that our routine vaccines don’t cover all strains. Meningococcal B is not covered, yet it’s the most common in babies and it’s the most common in teenagers.”

In the first nine months of 2018, 202 cases of meningococcal disease were identified around Australia.

The B strain of the disease in New South Wales, Queensland and South Australia alone affected more people.

Last year, the South Australian government announced it will provided a vaccine for the meningococcal B strain for free to groups at risk.

Despite that, in New South Wales, authorities have said the strain is not as prevalent or deadly there and would not commit to doing the same, but said they will monitor infection rates.

Parents can pay for the vaccine through a script from their local GP.

“It is an expensive vaccine, but the government has paid for it in South Australia and they’ve led the way,” Booy said.