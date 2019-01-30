Iran's major cinematic event, Fajr Film Festival kicks off

Iran's biggest cinematic event, Fajr Film Festival, opened in Tehran for its 37th run. The event will screen the best and the latest productions of Iranian cinema from February 1–11.

The festival featured a statement by the chairman, an awards ceremony for the festival's promotion competition, along with a ceremony honoring Iranian cinema veterans and the late cineaste Ezzatollah Entezami.

The festival's chairman Ebrahim Darougheh-zadeh welcomed the guests in attendance and spoke highly of the accomplishments of Iranian cinema over the years, ifilmtv.com reported.

Among the guests in attendance were Khosro Khosroshahi, Gholamreza Mousavi, Azizollah Hamid-Nejad, Rasoul Sadrameli, Javad Razavian, Ebrahim Haqiqi, Majid Entezami, Masoud Radayi, Morteza Razaq-Karimi, Shahrokh Dolkou, Sirous Alvand, Bahman Farmanara, Nasser Mamdouh, Ashkan Rahgozar, Shabnam Moqaddami, Javad Norouzbeigi, Mohammad Ehsani, Farid Sajjadi, Nayereh Farahani, Pejman Bazeghi, Fereshteh Ta'erpour, Mohammadreza Honarmand, Mehrdad Sediqian, and other notable figures in Iranian cinema.

An awards ceremony was later held for the best promotional work for this year's festival with Crystal Simorghs presented to winners for Best Film Photo, Best Poster Design, and Best Trailer.

The Crystal Simorgh for Best Film Photo was awarded to Habib Majidi for the film 'Bomb: A Love Story'.

Best Poster Design was awarded to Taha Zaker for designing the poster for the movie 'Kupal'.

For Best Trailer, the Crystal Simorgh went to Rouhollah Movahedi for the movie 'Wolf Games', who, in his acceptance speech, announced that he will present his award to his wife.

Iranian cinema veterans who passed away in the past year, including the late Ezzatollah Entezami, as well as veterans currently active in Iranian cinema were also honored in the ceremony.

The opening night of the 37th annual Fajr Film Festival came to a close with the screening of a clip about the mothers of Iranian cinema which was dedicated to Hazrat Fatemeh (PBUH), the daughter of the Prophet Muhammad (PBUH).

Founded in 1982, Fajr Film Festival is an annual event held concurrently with the anniversary of the victory of Iran's 1979 Islamic Revolution, celebrating Iranian cinema.

Over the years, the event has played a key role in the development of the Iranian film industry.

This year's festival will run from January 30 to February 11.