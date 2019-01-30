RSS
0729 GMT January 30, 2019

News ID: 238170
Published: 0321 GMT January 30, 2019

Asian football body probes shoe-throwing semifinal

Home fans throw bottles and sandals at the Qatari players as they celebrate a goal against the UAE during the AFC Asian Cup semifinals in Abu Dhabi, the UAE, on January 29, 2019.
GIUSEPPE CACACE/AFP

Asia's football body promised a "thorough investigation" on Wednesday after the UAE’s turbulent Asian Cup semifinal loss to archrival Qatar, during which fans hurled shoes and bottles.

Plastic water bottles pelted the turf and several shoes were hurled, an Arab insult, as Qatar celebrated the second goal in Tuesday's 4-0 rout of the tournament host in Abu Dhabi, AFP reported.

Akram Afif twice had to delay taking a corner as objects rained down, and Salem al-Hajri was struck on the head after Qatar's third goal. One plastic bottle struck the crossbar behind Qatari goalkeeper Saad al-Sheeb.

"The AFC (Asian Football Confederation) is conducting a thorough investigation into events at the (semifinal)," a spokesman told AFP.

"Once the investigation has been completed the AFC will decide on the appropriate steps."

The defeat was deeply embarrassing for the UAE, which is in the midst of a standoff with Qatar in which several countries have slashed diplomatic and transport links, claiming Doha supports terrorism – a claim the Qataris deny.

Abu Dhabi authorities bought thousands of spare tickets and handed out them out to fans with Emirati identification, meaning the 42,000-capacity Mohammed bin Zayed Stadium was nearly unanimously behind the home team.

Loud booing and whistling also drowned out the Qatari anthem before the game, which Qatar – which will host the World Cup in 2022 – dominated to reach its first Asian Cup final.

"Everybody knows about the problems but we don't care – we just play football," Qatar defender Pedro Correia told AFP.

"Let the people talk, winning 4-0 is more important."

 

   
