Aircraft seat cushions found on beach in Sala search

Two seat cushions have been found which are likely to have come from the plane carrying missing Cardiff City footballer Emiliano Sala, the Air Accidents Investigation Branch said.

The Argentine has not been seen since last Monday, when his flight went missing over the English Channel, The Independent reported.

The airplane, which was being flown by 60-year-old pilot David Ibbotson, disappeared “without trace” around 15km north of Guernsey around 8:20 p.m., with search efforts halted last Thursday after attempts to locate both men and the aircraft ended unsuccessfully.

But on Monday morning the French safety investigation authority discovered part of a seat cushion on a beach near Surtainville on the Cotentin Peninsula on mainland France, before a second one was found in the same area later that day.

"On the morning of Monday January 28, we were advised by the Bureau d'Enquetes & d'Analyses, the French safety investigation authority, that part of a seat cushion had been found on a beach near Surainville on the Cotentin Peninsula,” the Air Accidents Investigation Branch said in a statement on Wednesday.

"A second cushion was found in the same area later that day.

"From a preliminary examination, we have concluded that it is likely that the cushions are from the missing aircraft."

The pair were travelling from Nantes in France to Cardiff after Sala signed for the Premier League club on Saturday January 19 in a club-record £15m transfer, when the aircraft that they were traveling in – a Piper PA-46 Malibu single-propeller airplane – disappeared from the Jersey Air Traffic Control radar.

Through the subsequent investigation, which was launched the next morning on Tuesday January 22, officials have been able to identify an area of four square miles that will now be searched for the missing aircraft. An underwater search will commence by the end of the weekend, depending on weather conditions in the Channel.

“Since we opened our safety investigation on Tuesday January 22, we have been gathering evidence such as flight, aircraft and personnel records, and have been analyzing radar date and air traffic tapes,” the statement added. “We have been working closely with other international authorities and have kept the families of those involved updated on our progress.

“From the moment we were notified of the missing aircraft, we have been looking at the feasibility of conducting an underwater seabed search for aircraft wreckage. Based on a detailed assessment of the flight path and last known radar position, we have now identified a priority search area of approximately four squad nautical miles. Through the Ministry of Defence’s Salvage and Marine Operations (Salmo) Project Team, we have commissioned a specialist survey vessel to carry out an underwater survey of the seabed to try to locate and identify possible aircraft wreckage.

“Due to weather and sea conditions, we currently expect our underwater seabed search to start at the end of this weekend and to take up to three days. Side-scan sonar equipment will be used to try to locate the wreckage on the seabed. If the wreckage is found, a remotely operated vehicle (ROV) will be used to visually examine the wreckage.

“We are aware that a privately operated search is also being conducted in the area, and we are liaising closely with those involved to maximise the chance of locating any wreckage and ensure a safe search operation.

“Our remit is to undertake safety investigations to establish the cause of accidents. We do not apportion blame or liability.”