RSS
About Us
Links
Contact Us
Home

0729 GMT January 30, 2019

Home
Iran
Africa
Asia
Europe
International
U.S.
Middle East
Culture
Business
Health
Sport
Society
Video
News ID: 238172
Published: 0327 GMT January 30, 2019

Neymar out for 10 weeks, will miss both United games

Neymar out for 10 weeks, will miss both United games
REUTERS

Neymar will be out for 10 weeks with a metatarsal injury, meaning he will miss both legs of Paris Saint-Germain's Champions League tie with Manchester United, the French champion confirmed.

The Brazil striker suffered the injury in the 2-0 French Cup victory over Strasbourg on January 23, and after consultation with "world-renowned medical experts", the decision has been made for Neymar to receive "conservative treatment", Sky Sports reported.

"Paris Saint-Germain's Brazilian international striker agreed with this protocol. As a result, Neymar Jr. is expected to return to the field within 10 weeks," a club statement said.

"Paris Saint-Germain sends its strongest support and encouragement to Neymar Jr. to overcome this injury, with the courage and determination that the player has always shown."

Neymar has scored five goals already in the Champions League this season, bettered only by Lionel Messi and Robert Lewandowski, with his absence providing a further boost to a United side rejuvenated under caretaker manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

Runaway Ligue 1 leader PSG travels to Manchester in two weeks' time for the first leg of their last-16 tie, before the return leg takes place at Parc des Princes on March 6 – both too soon for Neymar on the current prognosis.

 

   
KeyWords
Neymar
Manchester United
injury
metatarsal
Strasbourg
conservative treatment
Iran
IranDaily
European champions league
 
Related News :
Comments
Comment
Name:
Email:
Comment:
Security Key:
Captcha refresh
Latest News
Most Visited
www.iran-daily.com

All Content by IRAN DAILY is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License.
http://tarnamagostar.ir
Page Generated in 5/7249 sec