Rouhani: US will fail in its economic campaign against Iran

Leader, president pay tribute to Imam Khomeini

President Hassan Rouhani said the United States will fail in its economic campaign against Iran due to the nation’s resistance, according to the president’s official website.

Rouhani made the remarks on Wednesday during a ceremony at the mausoleum of late founder of the Islamic Republic, Imam Khomeini, in Tehran, where he and his cabinet members renewed their allegiance with the ideals of the Islamic Revolution and paid tribute to Imam Khomeini and martyrs.

Earlier on Wednesday, Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei also paid tribute to Imam Khomeini and Iranian martyrs in the lead-up to 10-day celebrations marking the 40th anniversary of the 1979 Islamic Revolution.

President Rouhani called on all Iranians to stay united in the face of threats posed by the US and its allied reactionary regimes in the region, noting that unity is what will enable the nation to overcome the ongoing tough economic situation caused by the sanctions, Press TV reported.

“Today, we all need to form a united front against the US, its supporters and the reactionaries in the region,” Rouhani said. “If we preserve our unity, we can cope with the problems. The government and people shall overcome the existing difficulties with the Leader’s guidance.”

Iran, he added, is “today facing the toughest pressure and economic sanctions in 40 years, but we will, God willing, move on by remaining united and optimistic about the future,” Rouhani said.

The US will suffer defeat in its economic pressure campaign against Iran, thanks to the nation’s resistance and hard work, just as it has failed on political, legal, regional and international fronts.

“Today, the entire world condemns the US plots against our nation and supports Iran,” he noted.

The US has reneged on its promises not only to Iran, but also to Europe, China and regional Muslim states, including Palestine, Syria, Yemen, Iraq and Afghanistan, President Rouhani said.

Under the administration of President Donald Trump, the US has stepped up its pressure campaign against Iran.

Trump’s hostile approach intensified last year, when he unilaterally withdrew America from the 2015 nuclear deal, known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), and unleashed the “toughest ever” sanctions against Iran.

Since the US pullout from the JCPOA, the accord’s remaining signatories – China, France, Germany, Russia and the UK – have struggled to provide the sanctions relief promised in return for Iran agreeing to limit its nuclear program.

The Europeans are currently trying to launch the special purpose vehicle (SPV), a payment mechanism meant to circumvent the US sanctions.