'Border' wins five prizes at Sweden's Guldbagge Awards

Ali Abbasi's genre-bending fantasy tale 'Border', about gender-fluid trolls living in modern-day Sweden, was the big winner at the Guldbagge Awards, Sweden's leading film honors, picking up five trophies, including for best film.

Based on a short story by John Ajvide Lindqvist (author of the cult vampire fable 'Let the Right One In'), 'Border' draws inspiration from Scandinavian folklore for its tale of two misfits who embrace their otherness, hollywoodreporter.com wrote.

Eva Melander, almost unrecognizable without the prosthetics and the extra 40 pounds she gained for the lead role in 'Border', picked up best actress honors, while Finnish co-star Eero Milonoff was named best supporting actor. 'Border' also scooped several technical awards, including a best hair and makeup nod for Goran Lundstrom, Pamela Goldammer and Erica Spetzig. Lundstrom and Goldammer are up for an Oscar this year in the same category.

'Reconstructing Utoya', the story of the 2011 terrorist attacks in Norway, told by four survivors, won the best director award for Carl Javer, as well as the best documentary prize.

Another big winner was Dominik Locher's 'Goliath', a family drama about a young dad-to-be who tries to make up for feelings of inadequacy by bulking up with bodybuilding and steroids, which secured honors for best actor (Joakim Sallquist), screenplay (Peter Gronlund), editing (Dino Jonsater) and original score (Johan Testad).

Another Oscar contender, Hirokazu Kore-eda's Japanese drama 'Shoplifters', took home the best foreign film Guldbagge, beating out Spike Lee's 'BlacKkKlansman' and Pawel Pawlikowski's 'Cold War'.

'Cold War' and 'Shoplifters' will go head-to-head at the Oscars next month, where they are both nominees in the best foreign-language film category, alongside frontrunner Roma from Alfonso Cuaron.