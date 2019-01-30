Iran's Energy Bourse to open fourth crude sales in February

Iran will hold the fourth session of direct sales of oil to domestic and international buyers through its Energy Bourse on February 4.

The organizers of the National Iranian Oil Company's crude oil supply issued a statement on Tuesday, giving details on the procedures for the upcoming event, reported Fars News Agency.

The third installment was a major change over the previous two rounds as firstly, the prepayment dropped from 10 percent to six percent. Other changes in the third round of the supply of crude oil on the stock exchange included the possibility of settling 100 percent in rials.

It means that, in addition to the mechanism for settlement (20 percent in rials), due to currency constraints, the full settlement in rials has also been created.

In the predicted payment mechanism, there is a possibility of cash and credit settlement, as well as buyers who are willing to pay a loan, the payback period increased from 60 days to 90 days in previous installments.

In the fourth round of the supply, as before, the volume of purchase is at least 35,000 barrels and the base price is set at $56.24 per barrel.

According to the report, the supply of crude oil on the energy exchange of Iran in pursuit of the policies of resistance economy based on the diversification of the methods of selling oil and the use of the capacities of the non-state sector for the export of crude oil was on the agenda.

On January 23, Iran's Parliament Speaker Ali Larijani underlined the US failure in halting Iran's oil exports through sanctions, noting that Tehran enjoys good relations with its neighbors.

"The Americans wanted to zero our oil sales, but they did not succeed and failed," Larijani said in an address to a Parliament committee meeting in Tehran.