Envoy: Iran can secure energy supplies to China

Iran can play a vital role in securing energy supplies to China, assured Iran's ambassador to China at a ceremony in Beijing.

According to Fars News Agency, Mohammad Keshavarz-Zadeh further stated on Wednesday, "Iran possesses one of the largest oil and gas reserves, and given China's growing need for energy for its development, it can play an important role in supplying and securing China's energy needs."

He added that Iran and China are facing common interests and threats and can use these interests through cooperation to overcome common threats.

Keshavarz-Zadeh also referred to Iran's strategic position in the Middle East and its unique security in the region, and said the country is a short route for export of Chinese products.

China is the top importer of Iranian crude.

China National Petroleum Corp. (CNPC) and Sinopec have invested billions of dollars in Iran's Yadavaran and North Azadegan oilfields.

China's state-run energy giant Sinopec offered a three-billion-dollar deal to further develop an Iranian oilfield the two countries are already working on, media reports said earlier this month.

The offer made by Sinopec is part of a contract to operate Yadavaran oilfield in southwest Iran on the Iraqi border.

It noted that Sinopec has told its Iranian counterpart, the National Iranian Oil Company (NIOC), it wants its share of the field's production to be granted under the US waiver allocated to China.

The new deal was offered by Sinopec in late December 2018 when the US allowed China to keep purchasing as much as 360,000 barrels of Iranian oil per day.