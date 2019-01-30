Speaker slams US ‘deal of the century’

Iranian Parliament Speaker Ali Larijani deplored the so-called US peace plan for the Israeli-Palestinian conflict known as the “deal of the century”, saying that by the “fake plan”, the Americans are seeking to reduce the Palestinian issue to the situation in the Gaza Strip.

Speaking at a meeting with Abdelhamid Si Affif, the head of the Algerian Parliament's Foreign Policy Committee, in Tehran, Larijani praised Algeria’s position on Palestine and said Tehran and Algiers have shown similar stances on the issue, Tasnim News Agency reported.

Referring to the so-called deal, Larijani said by pursuing such a plan, the US intends to “limit the issue of Palestine merely to the issue of Gaza...”

“On the other hand, they are giving money to countries that have accepted Palestinian refugees so that they (Palestinians) leave their country,” the Iranian speaker added.

In July 2018, Fatah Central Committee (FCC), chaired by Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas, said it “reasserts the Palestinian position rejecting any political deal, whether it was called deal of the century or the Gaza deal.”

The deal was proposed by US President Donald Trump as part of plans to resolve decades of conflict between Palestine and the Israeli regime.

Larijani also hailed the growing relations between Iran and Algeria and called for closer parliamentary ties between the two nations.

The Algerian lawmaker described Tehran-Algiers relations at parliamentary levels as “special” and called for efforts to boost ties in other areas as well.