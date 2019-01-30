Salehi: New cargo of yellowcake shipped to Iran nuclear facility

The second shipment of yellowcake weighing 30 tons was transferred to the Uranium Conversion Facility (UCF) in the central city of Isfahan, the country’s nuclear chief said.

Speaking at a nuclear factory in the city of Ardakan in the central province of Yazd on Wednesday, Head of the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran Ali Akbar Salehi said the 30-ton consignment of yellowcake produced in Ardakan was transferred to Isfahan UCF, Tasnim News Agency reported.

In April, the country transferred the first yellowcake consignment from Saghand uranium mine to the UCF.

The UCF in Isfahan is now working with full capacity, he added.

Salehi noted that Iran extracts uranium-rich material from Saghand-1 and Saghand-2 mines in the central Yazd Province to produce yellowcake.

Since the Iran’s nuclear deal with world powers went into effect in early 2016, the country also imported tons of yellowcake – a type of uranium condensate powder – and sold enriched uranium to a number of countries, including the US.

In February 2017, Tehran and Astana signed a deal, according to which Iran could buy 950 tons of yellowcake from Kazakhstan, which is part of the nuclear deal known as Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA).