Antique Persian wool carpets, fine Italian paintings share top lot honors in US auction

Palace-size antique Persian wool carpets and oil on canvas paintings by Italian artists shared top lot honors at a 373-lot Estate Antiques and Fine Art Auction held by Bruneau and Co. Auctioneers.

"It was exciting to see the non-stop bidding on the Oriental rugs, proving the market is strong,” said Bruneau and Co. president and auctioneer, Kevin Bruneau. "It was also good to see a nice collection of contemporary photography sell with a lot of local interest. Overall, a great sale."

The auction's top lot was circa 1920 Persian Bidjar carpet, which sold for $12,500. The wool textile, measuring a stout 24 feet 9 inches by 14 feet 11 inches, boasted a blue ground with an overall floral and tendril pattern within vibrant floral borders and green coloring throughout the field. The carpet had been deaccessioned from the Kendall Whaling Museum in Sharon, Massachusetts.

Another Persian rug that did well was the circa 1890 Bidjar wool carpet that changed hands for $5,000. The 19 feet 4 inches by 11 feet 3 inches rug wasn't as large as the one just described, but it was just as beautiful, featuring a central red medallion within a navy-blue field and having an intricate floral design within wide stylized borders. It came out of an estate on Cape Cod, Massachusetts.

"Paintings were by far my favorite part of the sale," remarked Travis Landry, a Bruneau and Co. specialist and auctioneer, adding, "It was fulfilling to see the Gaetano Pompa, the Old Masters and the Frantisek Reichenthal painting perform so well. I can't wait for the next similar auction."

The modernist abstract oil on canvas by Gaetano Pompa (Italian, 1933-1998) realized $6,250. Titled 'The Kitchen Door', the painting depicted two abstracted figures divided by a door with colorful forms throughout. The work, which came out of the estate of David Rockefeller (1915-2017) measured 15½ inches by 19¾ inches in the frame and was signed and dated ('1960').

The Cubist-modernist oil on canvas by Frantisek Reichenthal (Slovakian-American, 1895-1971), depicting a woman holding a bird in a vibrant color palette, went for $4,688. Housed in a 22 inch by 15 inch frame, the painting was artist signed lower right. Reichenthal is regarded as one of the most influential Eastern European modern artists, having painted and taught with Marc Chagall.

An 18th century Italian rococo Old Master oil on canvas painting, done around 1750, garnered $6,875. The Neoclassical work depicted a divine beauty seated in a gold chariot pulled by doves with three cherubs and greyhounds tending to a tired hunter. The painting, which had been professionally restored and relined, was unframed and measured 34¼ inches by 30¾ inches.