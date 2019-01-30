RSS
0727 GMT January 30, 2019

Published: 0452 GMT January 30, 2019

IAEA: Iran implementing commitments under nuclear deal

Reuters

Iran is carrying out its commitments under its nuclear deal with major powers, International Atomic Energy Agency chief Yukiya Amano said in the text of a speech posted online by his agency on Wednesday.

“Iran is implementing its nuclear-related commitments under the JCPOA,” Amano said, repeating his position on the deal, known officially as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, Reuters reported.

He added, “It is essential that Iran continues to fully implement those commitments.”

 

   
