0556 GMT January 31, 2019

News ID: 238199
Published: 0519 GMT January 31, 2019

Ties with Iran priority for Bulgaria: Transport minister

Bulgarian Transport Minister Rosen Zhelyazkov said on Wednesday that cooperation with Iran is a priority for his country.

He made the remarks in a meeting with Iran's Deputy Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi who is currently visiting the county on the third leg of his official visit to Europe, IRNA reported.

Araqchi also visited Slovakia on the second leg of his European tour.

Zhelyazkov hailed historical and traditional relations between the two countries and the 120th anniversary of the establishment of the two countries’ political ties, saying close cooperation with the Islamic Republic of Iran is one of his country’s priorities.

To revive the past economic relations and achieve the desired level of relations require taking advantage of transportation and agricultural capacities of the two countries, he said.

He also voiced his country’s readiness for holding the 19th joint commission of the two countries in near future.

   
