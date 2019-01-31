EU to meet on Venezuela Thursday

French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian said on Wednesday that EU foreign minister will convene on Thursday in Bucharest to discuss the situation in Venezuela.

EU foreign ministers would meet in Bucharest on Thursday to consider their next step, Le Drian told France's National Assembly, IRNA reported.



Earlier, Britain, Spain, France, and Germany have warned Nicolas Maduro if he did not hold an election within eight days, they will recognize Juan Guido as the country’s president.



Maduro has said that if they want elections, they should wait until 2025.



Venezuela has been the scene of unrests as of January 23 when Guaido was sworn in himself a Venezuelan president.



In a meddling move, the US recognized him as legal president of the country and rejected Maduro’s government as illegal.



Certain countries including Argentina, Brazil, and Colombia followed the suit and called for a transparent election.

However, other countries including Iran, Russia, Bolivia, Cuba, Nicaragua, and Turkey threw full weight behind Maduro, describing Guaido’s move as a coup against the country’s legal government.